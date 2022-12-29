Naga Chaitanya’s Custody Release Date Announced

Naga Chaitanya is making his Tamil debut with the bilingual film Custody. Krithi Shetty is the heroine in the movie directed by Venkat Prabhu. Srinivasaa Chitturi is making the movie on a high budget and the production standards will be very high.

The makers came up with an update on the film’s release date. Custody will see cinemas on May 12th in 2023. Examinations for schools and colleges will be over by that time and the summer holidays will be a big boon for the movie.

The makers already began the promotions by releasing the first look on Chay’s birthday.