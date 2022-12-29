Veteran Tollywood actor is no More

Tollywood veteran actor and director Vallabhaneni Janardhan passed away today due to prolonged illness. The 63-year-old actor has been unwell and was admitted to Apollo Hospitals. He breathed his last at 10:20 AM today. Vallabhaneni Janardhan got married to Lalani Chowdary, the third daughter of veteran director and producer Vijaya Bapineedu. Vallabhaneni Janardhan is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Vallabhaneni Janardhan is quite popular for his role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Gang Leader. He played the role of a cop and as the father of Sumalatha in Gang Leader.

Vallabhaneni Janardhan worked in over 100 films in his career and he was quite selective. He worked in many films of Chiranjeevi and he is famous for his roles in Venkatesh’s Surya IPS, Balakrishna’s Lakshmi Narasimha and Nagarjuna’s Vaarasudu. Vallabhaneni Janardhan also played important roles in tv serials. Rest in peace Vallabhaneni Janardhan garu.