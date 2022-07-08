Rashmika Mandanna signs one more Bollywood Flick

After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is fondly called the National Crush. The actress is busy with a bunch of big ticket films. She recently wrapped her Bollywood film ‘Goodbye’ and will also be seen in a spy thriller Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The latest buzz is that the actress signed for Shashank’s film to pair up with Tiger Shroff.

The director of the film was looking for a fresh face and Rashmika Mandanna was his choice. Tiger Shroff will be seen in a sporty look for this yet-untitled film. The actress has multiple projects in her hands. She is the lead actress in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, working with Thalapathy Vijay for ‘Vaarasudu’ and will be seen in Pushpa2 as well.