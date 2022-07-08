AKDIPAKDI Promo: Vijay Deverakonda’s Mass Dance Loading

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger and the film is aimed for August release. The team is completely focused on the promotions and the first single AKDIPAKDI from the film is releasing on July 11th at 4 PM. The promo of AKDIPAKDI is out and Vijay Deverakonda looks extremely energetic. AKDIPAKDI is a perfect dance number and the song unveils the mass dance moves of Vijay Deverakonda. He is all set to break the dance floor with his moves. Puri Jagannadh is the director of Liger and Ananya Pandey is the leading lady.

AKDIPAKDI is shot on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and a bunch of dancers. Vijay plays the role of a boxer in this sports drama that has an intense love story. Puri Jagannadh is almost done with the post-production work of the film. The non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices and the theatrical deals are currently closed. Liger releases on August 25th and it is a joint production of Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar.