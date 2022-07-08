HC refuses to quash CID case against Raghurama

The Telangana high court on Friday refused to quash the CBCID case filed against Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju and his son. He filed a quash petition in the court pleading with the court to dismiss the case as it was baseless.

However, the CID counsel told the high court that the MP, his son, his PA and the CRPF security personnel have thrashed the AP Intelligence constable in Hyderabad. He further informed the court that the MPs security personnel have picked up the constable from the road which is away from his house and thrashed him.

The CRPF had already placed its ASI and constable under suspension in the same case. The CRPF had initiated an inquiry on the misbehaviour of the two personnel who were attached to the security wing of the MP.

The counsel further informed the court that the constable was on duty and had evidence to prove the misbehaviour of the MP and his son, besides the security personnel.

Accepting the CID counsel’s argument, the high court dismissed Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s petition stating that there is enough ground to file a case against the MP and his son, besides others.

It is now to be seen what the MP would do to escape from the CID case. He is already facing several cases in Andhra Pradesh including the CID cases.

The AP high court had earlier issued directions to the CID to question the MP in Hyderabad in the presence of his advocates.