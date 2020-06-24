Rashmika rejects Nani’s film

Natural Star Nani is getting ready for Shyam Singha Roy, a periodic drama that happens to be the costliest film in his career. Telugu360 was the first to reveal that the film will have three female leads and Sai Pallavi is signed to play one among them. For the other role, Tollywood sensation Rashmika Mandanna was approached. The actress rejected the offer as she is not ready to essay the second heroine’s role at this point of time in her career.

The makers staged hunt for the role and are going through the other available options. Shyam Singha Roy will start rolling early next year and will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. A massive Kolkata city set would be erected in a private studio for the film’s shoot.