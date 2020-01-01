Ravi Teja Krack First Look: True To The Title

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack is progressing at a brisk pace under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. 40 per cent of the shoot is completed and the makers announced to release the film in summer.

New Year occasion is chosen to release Krack first look. True to the title, the first look poster is mass-appealing. Donned khaki dress, Ravi Teja is seen as powerful police officer who is gearing up for a fight.

Billed to a mass action entertainer, Krack is based on real incidents. S Thaman who is on roll scores music for the film that also features Samuthirakani and Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar in important roles.