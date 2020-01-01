Will Jagan use his businessman skills to save AP?

Seven months are over since Jaganmohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister. The AP voters are not able to wait any more for receiving their huge cash transfer benefits. These are promised to them by the CM under his innovative and historic ‘Navaratnalu’. Finally, time has come for Jagan to prove his credibility and not break his promises. Andhra voters gave him historic victory. Not for nothing. They have historic hopes on Ammavadi, Rythu Bharosa, Arogyasri, YSR pensions, etc. On the other hand, the government’s financial situation is hopeless. Treasury is dry. Massive loans are being taken even to pay salaries. As per an estimate, Rs. 1 lakh crore will be required to implement ‘Navaratnalu’. Where from the young CM will generate this money?

It is well known how Jagan Reddy achieved unbelievable success as a businessman. In just a few years, he entered media, cement, power and different sectors. There was already his family’s mining business. Whatever Jagan touched turned into gold. He guided even Sakshi Media through most difficult times. Of course, all his spectacular business successes happened in his father YSR regime. He was jailed for sometime and is still facing Rs. 43,000-Cr CBI illegal assets cases. But still, Jagan businesses are no doubt a running success story. Now, the real challenge begins for Jagan Reddy. Will he use all these magical business skills in his capacity as CM? Will he solve financial crisis? Will he fully implement his Navaratnalu Cash promises? Time will surely tell, if none else does.