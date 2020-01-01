Why CM Jagan needs heavy police protection?

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu challenged CM Jaganmohan Reddy to step out of his house without extraordinary police protection. Why is so much security being provided to CM these days? With each passing day, his security cover is being increased manifold. This is despite absence of any big threat perception either from Maoists or from factionists or political rivals. Naidu says that it is Jagan Reddy’s oppressive policies that have made him number 1 enemy of all sections of people. There are no promised welfare benefits, no work for labourers and no hope left, except migrating to other states. The officials have obviously sensed the rising negative public mood against the CM.

During his visit to Amaravati farmers’ protest camps, Naidu sarcastically commented that Jagan has become such a fearful CM who is taking heavy police protection even to meet common people. Why is such a fearful Jagan Reddy trying to attack me at the slightest chance? Naidu asked. It is well known how, during TDP rule, Jagan Reddy freely moved on the roads from one end to the other end of AP in the name of Padayatra. He freely shook hands, took selfies, gave hugs, kissed foreheads and warmly touched heads of the voters at that time. In just seven months, the scene has reversed. Jagan is no longer seen much in public. Section 144 is imposed near his Tadepalli residence and in entire Amaravati Capital area. Naidu says that a time will come soon when AP people will revolt and chase Jagan Reddy till he runs away to his Pulivendula home town.