Case filed? Pawan revolt against Jagan Police Rajyam

For obvious reasons, the AP Police took all possible precautions to obstruct Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan yesterday’s Amaravati visit. Though advance permission was taken, the local police delayed Pawan visit on the pretext of CM Jagan Reddy’s convoy passing that way. After some waiting, Pawan began his tour but soon the police once again stopped Senani visit by putting up barbed wire fences. However, an angry Pawan Kalyan forcefully crossed the barbed barricades and continued his visit. What more, the police blocked more roads along the way. But Pawan walked through the crop fields to reach farmers’ protest camps. At every point, Senani was nagged and harassed. Still, Pawan successfully addressed farmers’ dharna camps when he attacked the most oppressive rule of Jagan Reddy in modern Andhra history. One day after his visit, the ruling leaders woke up and decided to take their revenge. What happens when the Jagan Team is upset? Rumours say that the Thullur police filed a case against Pawan for violating Section 144 and Police Act 30. Jana Sainiks are swearing to fight against this oppression.

It is understandable that CM Jagan is praying for failure of Pawan political tours these days. The state has seen how Jagan Circar faced historic embarrassment after the stupendous success of Pawan Kalyan’s Vizag Long March. The Andhras are still comparing Long March with lesser crowds at recent ‘Visakha Jaganotsav’. No wonder, Senani will be targetted more by Police Rajyam in the coming days.