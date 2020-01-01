Naidu humiliating IAS, IPS officers: Sakshi Media

Is Chandrababu Naidu no more a favourite of the bureaucrats? In the past, he was known for giving lots of respect to IAS and IPS officers more than even his MLAs and Ministers. But these days, Naidu is openly making threatening statements against the officials on the issue of political harassment and non-stop police cases. Now, objecting to this, the Jagan Media asks how Naidu can call GN Rao a useless IAS officer. Can anyone pass such comments on a retired officer who has served the state for decades in various capacities including as a District Collector?

Why is this sudden concern from Sakshi Media towards officials? For some weeks, the morale of the officials is getting hit because of open criticism of their biased functioning. A very senior leader like JC Diwakar Reddy has passed bitter most comments against the police who couldn’t do anything except threatening to file cases. Now, in respect of GN Rao issue, his report favouring ‘AP Capital shifting’ became an object of ridicule because it read exactly like the statement made by CM Jagan Assembly in advance. Obviously, such instances are making rivals bold enough to describe officials as the ruling YCP activists. Even the senior officials are getting demotivated and feeling stuck in ugly political crossfire. No doubt, Sakshi Media is doing some damage control before bureaucrats lose more confidence in the ruling leadership.