TRS banking on “New Year sentiment” to win municipal polls!

The ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi seems to be banking heavily on “New Year sentiment” to win the upcoming municipal polls in Telangana.

The municipal polls are scheduled on January 22 and the results will be announced on January 25.

Whenever elections were held in the very beginning of the New Year, the TRS won them with good majority.

The New Year sentiment for TRS has started with GHMC elections in 2016.

The GHMC elections were held in January 2016. Despite TRS was never a major political force in GHMC limits, it won the GHMC elections with a landslide majority by bagging 99 seats out of 150 seats surprising every one.

The New Year sentiment again worked for TRS in 2019 when gram panchayat polls were held in January 2019. TRS again made a clean sweep of gram panchayat polls.

Now municipal polls are scheduled in New Year 2020 in January.

TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao, who had a chit chat with media today on the occasion of New Year said that “New Year sentiment” had always favoured TRS earlier and he expects the same sentiment to work in favour of TRS again in municipal polls this month.