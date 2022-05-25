Ravi Teja signs one more new Film?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is on a roll and he is busy with multiple projects. Ramarao On Duty is getting ready for release soon and he is shooting for Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actor is keen to sign more films and Ravi Teja is completing each film in quick schedules without major breaks. Ravi Teja is said to have signed one more project and the details will be announced officially soon. Cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni will direct the film as per the update.

Karthik earlier directed Nikhil’s Surya Vs Surya. After the film ended up as a flop, Karthik is completely focused on cinematography. He is now returning back to director’s chair with Ravi Teja’s film. The actor loved the script and gave his formal nod. The details about the production house and the other cast, crew will be announced officially very soon. The shoot of this untitled film starts early next year once Ravi Teja is done with his current projects.