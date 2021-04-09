Ravi Teja’s Khiladi Teaser For Ugadi

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi is getting ready for release on May 28th. The team is back in city after completing a foreign schedule. The makers today came up with an announcement to launch teaser of Khiladi for Ugadi on 12th of this month.

Tipped to be a stylish action entertainer, Ravi Teja plays dual role. Satyanarayana Koneru is bankrolling the project that stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady and Dimple Hayathi as the second fiddle.

Devi Sri Prasad renders soundtracks for the film which will be high on action.

