Ravi Teja’s Krack has a new surprise

Ravi Teja’s recent offerings failed to mint money at the box-office but the actor is high on demand. He is all set to test his luck with Krack and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2021 release. Ravi Teja plays a ruthless cop in this action entertainer. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Going with the latest news, Krack will also have a simultaneous release in Hindi. The dubbed version of the film is getting ready currently.

With all the Bollywood films heading for digital release and some of the biggies getting postponed, the North Indian distributors and exhibitors are ready to screen regional films as there is no content to accommodate the theatres. Several dubbed films from Telugu are getting released in the single screens of North Indian circuits. Ravi Teja enjoys decent craze across the North Indian belt and his films received millions of views on YouTube. The asking price for the Hindi dubbing rights for Ravi Teja’s films is quite high. Krack will get enough number of screens in the North.

Ram’s upcoming movie RED too is dubbed into all the South Indian languages along with Hindi. The film too is gearing up for Sankranthi 2021 release