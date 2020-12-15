Bigg Boss 4 Final: Who is the Guest?

The fourth season of Bigg Boss did not start on a satisfactory note because of the list of contestants announced. But the show turned out to be decent and passable because of the tasks. But the audience have been complaining that the episodes in the recent weeks are quite boring and lacked interesting stuff. With Bigg Boss 4 coming to an end, Star MAA is in plans to end the season on a high note. There are several speculations about the special guest for the grand final.

The initial rumors revealed that Superstar Mahesh Babu will be present for the final. From the past couple of days, there are speculations that either Megastar Chiranjeevi or Young Tiger NTR will surprise the viewers and audience in the final. Star MAA is said to have finalized the guest and kept the guest as a surprise. Nag along with a couple of heroines will shake his leg in the final. The final of Bigg Boss 4 will take place on December 20th and Abijeet is heading the race as the title winner. Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana, Harika are the other contestants left in the house.