Jagan to seek Shah support for his 3 Capitals plan

The Amaravati agitation completed one year even as the farmers, women and youth were swearing to continue their protests till the Jagan Reddy regime withdrew its 3 Capitals plan. The agitators planned rallies and public meetings to mark the anniversary of their protests. Exactly coinciding with this event, AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is undertaking a tour to Delhi.

The ruling party has announced that the Chief Minister got the appointment to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During this visit, the CM is expected to take up and seek the Central Government’s support for his move to shift the Capital City to Visakhapatnam. The BJP AP leaders have been saying repeatedly that their party has taken a stand that Amaravati should continue as the Capital City of Andhra Pradesh.

Not only that, Parakala Prabhakar, husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, has altogether come out with a film expressing his anguish over the ‘destruction’ of Amaravati. The BJP AP leaders have raised their tone against Capital shifting ahead of the Tirupati bypoll.

At such a critical juncture, CM Jagan Reddy is going to meet with Amit Shah. Analysts say that the critical moment has arrived for the AP Chief Minister to secure the positive nod of the Modi-Shah duo for his 3 Capitals plan. The YCP think tank and the MPs were also now making all out efforts to get a grip over the Capital shifting issue before it slips out of control.

Doubtless to say, the CM is now fighting a lonely battle against multiple parties and sections of society on his 3 Capitals move.