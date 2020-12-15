CBI hunt on for YCP social media activists living abroad

From the beginning, the NRI sympathisers of CM Jaganmohan Reddy have been very active on social media. Some of them have gone to extreme limits in making serious comments against Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. They also passed highly objectionable comments against the High Court judges and also a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court of India. At the orders of the HC, the CBI had launched its investigation and found prima facie evidence that the YCP NRI sympathisers had also made serious comments.

Now, the CBI told the High Court bench that it found over seven NRIs who made indecent remarks against the courts. Already, notices had been issued to the social media companies concerned. Four of these NRIs have already been identified. Three more persons would be identified soon.

As the offence involved the NRIs as well, the CBI sought at least four months time. The court asked the CBI to submit its next report before March 30 and the next hearing would be held on March 31.

It may be recalled that YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy has announced that all steps would be taken to ensure protection of their party social media activists wherever they are. It is going to be a big test to the YCP bosses once the CBI nabs their NRI social media sympathisers and brings them to book.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.