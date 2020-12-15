Dil Raju to host a lavish party for Tollywood

Top producer Dil Raju got married during the coronavirus pandemic time. After spending ample time with his family, he returned back to work and is focused on several projects that his production house is bankrolling. Dil Raju is turning 50 this 18th and he is in plans to host a lavish party for film celebrities of Telugu cinema. After getting married, though Raju wanted to host a reception, it did not happen because of the pandemic.

To make his 50th birthday a memorable one, Dil Raju is planning a lavish party and invite the entire Tollywood. He is also in plans to introduce his wife through this party. Dil Raju is producing close to six films in Telugu and several other projects are in various phases of pre-production. His next immediate release would be Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab which will hit the screens in summer.