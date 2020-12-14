Vakeel Saab is the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020

The craze of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is unmatchable. The actor enjoys a terrific fanbase and he is making his comeback to Tollywood with Vakeel Saab, a court drama that is inspired from the Bollywood film Pink. Vakeel Saab emerged as the most tweeted Telugu film of 2020 on twitter. Sriram Venu is the director and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are jointly producing Vakeel Saab which will have a summer 2021 release.

Master, Vakeel Saab, Valimai, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Soorarai Pottru, RRR, Pushpa, Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF: Chapter 2 and Darbar are the most tweeted films on twitter for the year. Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan are the most tweeted actors and Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal are the most tweeted actresses on twitter for the year.