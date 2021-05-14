Rebel Raju arrested, YCP return gift on birthday

YCP rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju was arrested by the AP CID police in Hyderabad. Raju, who has not been coming out of Delhi considering security threat, came to Hyderabad to celebrate his birthday with family and friends. But, in a flash raid, the AP CID police landed at his place of birthday celebrations and arrested him.

RRR’s son Bharat Raju objected to the arrest, saying that the CID did not even show the warrant papers. When he asked them, they simply told him to come and make complaints before the court. Bharat asked whether the YCP Government would anything it liked just because it has got power in its hands.

Rajugari family members expressed concern over what the AP police would do to him while in their arrest. Reports said that the CID might be taking RRR to Amaravati from here. The TDP immediately condemned the arrest. Chandrababu Naidu said that a terrorist Government was ruling the State. They were arresting all those who were questioning the Government’s undemocratic and autocratic decisions.