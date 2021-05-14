Samantha’s boldest role till date coming

Samantha Akkineni is a game for all challenging roles after the wedding and she is not keen on regular commercial capers. For the first time in her career, Samantha will be seen in a role with negatives shades in The Family Man: Season 2. This even marks the digital debut of Samantha and the web series will be streaming on Amazon Prime from June. The film’s directors Raj and DK said that they wanted a South Indian actor for the role and they approached Samantha after watching her performance in Super Deluxe. The duo said that they were bowled out with the performance of Samantha in Super Deluxe.

“Samantha has a bold role in The Family Man: Season 2. We were not sure about Samantha’s response when we first approached. But she was quite positive which left us surprised. Her character will surprise everyone. She has a role with boldness and edginess in The Family Man. Samantha delivered her best in the role” told Raj and DK. Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Samantha played the lead roles in this edge of the seat thriller. The first season was a smashing hit after which Amazon decided to come up with the sequel.