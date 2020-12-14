Rebel YSRCP MP Raju denies he’s severely ill, says doing fine

Categorically denying reports that he is severely ill, rebel YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju asserted that he is rather doing fine and flayed his political detractors for wishing that he does not enjoy good health.

“I am in completely good health and will be in touch with you,” said the member of Parliament from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district in a video message to his supporters.

His comments assume significance as he recently underwent an open-heart surgery. “My surgery at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute by Dr Ramakanth Panda was very successful. He performed a surgery on Dr Manmohan Singh as well in the past,” said Raju.

“I did not suffer any heart attack. Fortunately, I had a doubt and with the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara went for tests. A few blockades were identified, and as a precautionary measure I underwent a bypass surgery as a long-term solution,” said the 58-year-old politician.

Following his surgery, many of his detractors who were not happy with his open rebellion against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy started attacking him in the virtual world.

“Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s social media people have become very bad. They are claiming that I am severely ill. This is what they wish — they wish for my illness,” Raju claimed.

Reiterating that he was doing fine, he pointed out that he had already given some interviews (in the media), which will be followed by more in the coming days, signalling his gradual return to public life.

“Recently, I gave an interview for 45 minutes. Today, I gave another interview. In the coming days, I will give more interviews,” he said.

Meanwhile, he claimed that Amaravati will remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that the months-long protest against the trifurcation of Amaravati will complete a year on December 17.

Unlike his earlier video messages that are allegedly heavily laced with sarcasm, innuendos, and histrionics, Raju kept his video message sober this time in a low voice.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders from West Godavari district claimed that Raju had not visited his constituency for a very long time. “Any YSRCP candidate could have won the 2019 Narasapuram election propelled by the CM’s leadership and vision. It was our misfortune that we elected Raju who seldom visits the constituency to resolve people’s problems,” a local leader told IANS.

They alleged that Raju was giving unsolicited advice to the Chief Minister on the Eluru issue when he himself didn’t care to resolve the drinking water crisis in his own constituency.