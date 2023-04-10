Record budget for Tiger Vs Pathaan

Bollywood’s top production house is all set to reunite the biggest stars of Indian cinema Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The duo will work together in Tiger Vs Pathaan and the film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. This is the biggest project of YRF Spy Universe. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores excluding the remunerations of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand. This is huge and Tiger Vs Pathaan is the costliest attempt in Bollywood. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have decided to share the profits from the film.

The super success of Pathaan gave a huge boost to Yash Raj Films. Siddharth Anand will start working on the project after he is done with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will wrap up their commitments. Salman Khan’s next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is hitting the screens this Eid and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is announced for June 2nd, 2023 release.