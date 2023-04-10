Ravanasura First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Below Par

Ravanasura First Weekend Worldwide Collections

Ravanasura has a below-par weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 9.80 Cr. The film after a decent opening day has dropped on the second day and the collections are only parred the second day on Sunday which should have seen some jump. The fate of the film is almost sealed with these drops it has seen over the weekend but let’s see how it fares on Monday. Numbers for the film in AP/TS are somewhat decent but outside the collections are poor.

AreaFirst Weekend CollectionsDay1 Wordwide Collections
Nizam3.34 Cr (including GST)1.65 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded1.20 Cr0.61 Cr
UA1.29 Cr (including GST)0.65 Cr (including GST)
Guntur0.64 Cr (including GST)0.40 Cr (including GST)
East 0.61 Cr0.37 Cr
Krishna0.51 Cr (including GST)0.27 Cr (including GST)
West 0.41 Cr0.25 Cr
Nellore0.25 Cr0.15 Cr
AP/TS8.25 Cr (7.40 Cr excluding GST)4.35 Cr (3.95 Cr excluding GST)
ROI0.55 Cr0.25 Cr
OS 0.95 Cr0.45 Cr
Worldwide Share9.75 Cr (8.90 Cr excluding GST)5.05 Cr (4.65 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross18.8 Cr8.4 Cr
Pre-Release Business22.5 Cr22.5 Cr

