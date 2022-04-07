Record Price for KGF : Chapter 2 Rights

Top producer Dil Raju is making huge profits through RRR which crossed the magical mark of Rs 100 crores already. Raju is expected to make over Rs 20 crores through the film. Dil Raju will now release KGF: Chapter 2 in Nizam region. He acquired the rights of the film for Rs 50 crores (completely recoverable). The film is carrying huge expectations and will have a record release across the Telugu states. The makers are quoting huge prices and the film is sold out in all the territories.

Dil Raju is planning a record release for the film in Nizam. He is also distributing Vijay’s Beast across the Telugu states which will release a day before KGF: Chapter 2. Tollywood will have a packed weekend with KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast. KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film has Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Hombale Films are the producers.