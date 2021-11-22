Record price for Shyam Singha Roy Hindi Rights

Natural Star Nani will be testing his luck in theatres after a gap of two years. His next offering Shyam Singha Roy is carrying terrific expectations and the film is slated for December 24th release. The teaser clocked a record number of views and the expectations are high. Venkat Boyanapally is making his debut as producer with Niharika Entertainment and the non-theatrical deals are sold for record prices. The makers pocketed Rs 10 crores through the Hindi rights which is a record among Nani’s films. B4U reportedly paid the whopping price for the rights.

The teaser hints that Shyam Singha Roy is high on action and romance. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and the makers planned some aggressive promotions for the film. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the heroines and Mickey J Meyer is the music composer. Sanu Varghese’s cinematography is expected to be the special attraction of Shyam Singha Roy. The film is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career.