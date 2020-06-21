Reddy Police Rajyam: YCP MP letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

Rebel YCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has taken his fight against his own party to the national spotlight. He wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker asking for protection to him by the Central forces as he has lost his trust in the AP Police. Mr Raju took this extreme step after he is receiving non-stop life threats from the Reddy community and Jagan Reddy sympathisers from different parts of the world.

Raghurama became a big target for his recent mind-blowing Rajanikant dialogue, comparing himself to a lion and YCP Minister’s and MLAs as pigs. Following non-stop attacks ever since, the MP took the issue to the notice of LS Speaker. He told the Speaker that he was being targeted for making statements in the media against the proposed sale of TTD properties. As a devotee, he made the statements but now the rivals were making personal attacks. They are creating a situation where he is not able to move freely in his constituency. He said he had tried to contact the CM regarding public issues but in vain.

Already, in the past, State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar sought Central protection following continuous attacks from the YCP leaders.