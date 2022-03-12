Renowned lyricist Kandikonda passed away

Renowned Tollywood lyric writer Kandikonda Yadagir passed away due to health-related complications. He penned lyrics for several Telugu movies and he is 49 years old. He was born in Nagurlapally, Narsampet Mandal of Warangal district and he penned lyrics for more than 100 films in Telugu. He penned lyrics for most of the songs of Puri Jagannadh’s movies. Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Satyam, Andhrawala, Chakram, Pokiri, Stalin, Desamuduru, Munna, Chirutha, Bujjigadu, Temper are his best works till date. Tollywood celebrities offered their condolences on the demise of Kandikonda. Rest in peace Kandikonda garu.

