RRR privilege notice against Nandigam in Lok Sabha

YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju created a political sensation in Delhi by giving a privilege notice against his own party MP in Lok Sabha today. He submitted his notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against YCP Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh. RRR submitted a copy of the video of the press confrence in which Nandigam Suresh has allegedly made objectional personal allegations against the rebel MP.

The AP politics reached a feverish pitch in Delhi during the ongoing session of Parliament for a variety of reasons. It has become a big challenge for both the YSRCP and its rival party leaders. Especially for CM Jaganmohan Reddy, it is posing greater challenges because of multiple controversies on Supreme Court hearings on speedy trials in MLAs and MPs cases, temple incidents and also hurdles for Amaravati Capital shifting.

Amid this head-on clash between different parties, RRR has got into a serious fight with the YSRCP on the issue of Amaravati and attacks on temples. This has irked the ruling party MPs greatly. Vijayasai Reddy and YCP Ministers have made lots of allegations against RRR but he did not make any big complaint against them. But now, Nandigam Suresh has allegedly made very personal level unparliamentary remarks that led to RRR taking the issue to the notice of the Lok Sabha.

Analysts say that the mutual mud-slinging between different parties in the Parliament have pushed real issues of the people of AP aside.