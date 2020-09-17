Telangana Liberation Day blows out into political slugfest

The Telangana BJP has slammed the ruling TRS government for not observing September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, the day when Nizam-ruled Hyderabad became a part of India in 1947.

September 17 has become the most contentious issue between the KCR government and the Opposition parties, mainly the BJP. While the BJP commemorated it as ‘Telangana Liberation Day’, the TRS and the Congress observed it ‘Hyderabad Merger Day’. Former BJP Telangana chief K Laxman celebrated the day as Telangana Liberation Day at the party office in Hyderabad by hoisting the national tricolour, IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao hoisted the national flag and garlanded the statues of ‘Telugu Talli’ and Telangana ideologue Professor Jayashankar at TRS Bhavan. Meanwhile, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisted the flag at Gandhi Bhavan and claimed that it was due to the efforts of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hyderabad state’s was merged with India. Union Minister G Kishna Reddy hoisted the tricolour at his residence in New Delhi while accusing the TRS government of being a puppet of AIMIM for not celebrating officially celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day. ” India got its Independence on August 15, 1947. The erstwhile Hyderabad state ruled by the Nizam acceded to the Indian Union only on September 17, 1948. A people’s movement against the Nizam and his Razakar army bore fruit when Sardar Patel launched ‘Operation Polo’ (police action). On September 17, people across Telangana and parts of modern-day Marathwada and Karnataka celebrate a second Independence Day,” Kishan Reddy pointed out.

On its part, the AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi has been opposing any celebrations as they say that Muslims were massacred during the “police action”. Owaisi’s bone of contention is that the country has only one Independence Day. The BJP, on its part, had been demanding the successive governments to declare September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day and officially celebrate it, while the TRS government is completely against it stating that the BJP was indulging in sectarian and divisive politics.