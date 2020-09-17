Pawan Kalyan’s directors worried about his fitness

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan restricted himself to his residence from the past few months ever since the coronavirus pandemic attacked. The actor took up Chaturmasya Deeksha from the past three months and it will complete in a month. From the past few months, the actor is not much bothered about his fitness and was spotted with a thick beard and hair. With the shoots resuming in Telugu cinema and the situations favorable, Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of Vakeel Saab from October.

He is in plans to take up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and then move to Krish’s film without any breaks. All the filmmakers of his films are now worried about Pawan Kalyan’s fitness. The actor has to hit the gym to return back in a fit look. Most of the directors are worried but no one dares to convey the same to the top actor. Dil Raju is in plans to rope in a special fitness trainer for Pawan Kalyan but he is not ready to inform the top actor about the same. Even Krish has such plans but he is staying calm as his project with Pawan will not start anytime soon.