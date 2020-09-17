Sanjay Dutt’s shock for Balakrishna’s next

Nandamuri Balakrishna needs a solid hit to bounce back after back to back disasters. He is teaming up with Boyapati Srinu, one of the best mass helmers of Telugu cinema. Boyapati Srinu is known for his powerful characterization and the antagonists too have strong roles and they received wide appreciation in his previous films. Right after Boyapati completed the script, he wanted to rope in Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt for the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled project. The makers approached Sanjay Dutt. The decision was pending and now Sanjay Dutt is suffering from lung cancer and there is no chance for the actor to essay the powerful role.

It is heard that Boyapati and his team are finding it tough to lock the lead antagonist. Finding an image and personality equal to Sanjay Dutt is now the biggest challenge for Boyapati Srinu. The hunt for the antagonist is on from the past one month but they could not find the right actor. Boyapati is in plans to finalize the actor at the earliest and head to shoot. The female lead is finalized and the name would be announced soon. The makers are in plans to commence the fresh schedule of the film from October in a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad. It is unclear if Balakrishna joins the sets in this schedule.