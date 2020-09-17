Samantha to play a mute girl in her Next?

Samantha Akkineni has been idle from the past one year. Despite of several speculations, the top actress kept tightlipped and continued with her daily routine. She has been killing time with her new hobbies from the past few months after the coronavirus pandemic attacked. The actress signed her first pan Indian film which will be directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film will be produced by Sony Pictures India and the regular shoot starts next month.

As per the news, Samantha will be seen playing a mute girl in the film. Her characterization is said to be the major highlight of the film and Samantha is all excited to join the sets of this untitled project. Ashwin’s last film Game Over featuring Tapsee received critical acclaim in all the released languages. The film will release next year. Samantha is also in talks with Singeetham Srinivasa Rao for a film that will be finalized soon.