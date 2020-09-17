Bonda Uma lashes out at YSRCP ministers on Amaravati

Telugu Desam Party party spokesperson Bonda Umamaheswara Rao slashed out the YSRCP ministers and MLAs on the Amaravati issue asking why they had not objected to the declaration of Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh when the TDP regime took that decision.

He said the state government was hell-bent on destroying Amaravati and the larger interests of Andhra Pradesh only out of sheer political vendetta. “The state government has put the fate of entire Andhra Pradesh at a stake,” he said.

Stating that the TDP was transparent and open in announcing Amaravati as the state capital, Bonda Uma said former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had declared Amaravati as capital only after taking into consideration the suggestions of Sivaramakrishanan Committee and also as per the conditions laid down by the central government. “The government is destroying the capital city only for creating wealth for a few leaders of the ruling party,” Bonda Uma alleged.

On the issue of shifting executive capital to Visakhapatnam, Bonda Uma said it was only to ensure that the values of lands owned by the YSRCP multiples. Further, he alleged that the YSRCP top leaders had acquired more 30,000 acres in the surroundings of the port city.