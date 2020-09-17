Nani returning back to a hectic work

Natural Star Nani needs a massive break after a series of duds. The actor too feels that Tuck Jagadish is the right film and is a perfect comeback for him. The actor is all set to resume the shoot of Tuck Jagadish from October 5th which completed 25% of its shoot. The entire shoot of Tuck Jagadish is planned to be completed by the end of December. The makers will take a call on the release date of Tuck Jagadish soon after the shoot completes. Shiva Nirvana is the director of this romantic family entertainer.

Nani who is on a break from the past six months is working on his looks for Tuck Jagadish. The film is an emotional entertainer and Jagapathi Babu, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen in other important roles. Shine Screens are the producers. The shoot of Tuck Jagadish will take place in Rajahmundry, Hyderabad and Vizag. Nani who loves to work without breaks is in plans to shoot for Tuck Jagadish without breaks.