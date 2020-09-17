Veerraju, BJP leaders arrested ahead of ‘Chalo Amalapuram’

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has banned the ‘Chala Amalapuram’ programme called by the BJP and Jana Sena leaders. The police imposed prohibitory orders in the entire Konaseema region in Godavari districts. Section 144 and 30 were declared in the region to prevent any protest on temple attacks in Konaseema.

As a preventive measure, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju and several of his party leaders were arrested and told not to go to Amalapuram. All major leaders in Godavari districts were placed under house arrest and strict warnings were issued. The government acted very quickly considering the volatile political situation as feelings are badly hurt on the issue of Antarvedi chariot burning.

Veerraju reacted sharply to the arrests and issued a strong warning to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The BJP leader told the CM that he would face the consequences like Chandrababu Naidu if the BJP leaders were not allowed to exercise their democratic right to express protest.

Veerraju asked the CM to explain why the culprits in temple attacks were turning out to be insane persons while those throwing even a stone at churches were branded sane and being arrested. The BJP would not tolerate this sort of discrimination any more.