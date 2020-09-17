Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh proved her mettle and did several Telugu and Tamil films along with Bollywood projects. The name of the actress surfaced in the recent drug investigation case of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. When the investigation is on, the Bollywood media circulated Rakul Preet Singh’s name in the case that she participated in drug parties along with Sushant and Rhea in the actor’s Lonavla farmhouse.

Rakul Preet Singh approached the Delhi High Court against the media trial in the case. Rakul’s lawyer submitted the media reports to the court. The High Court sought the Centre’s stand on Rakul’s plea to stop the broadcast of all the programs presenting Rakul Preet Singh in the case. A notice has been issued to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India. The next date of hearing is scheduled for October 15th. The NCB officials arrested several drug dealers and peddlers but never summoned any actor or actress in the case.

The names of Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta were surfaced across the media after Rhea Chakraborty got arrested by the officials of NCB.