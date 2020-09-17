Pic Talk: Deepika Padukone nails it in style

Deepika Padukone is a show-stealer for sure and she knows how to grab everyone’s attention when she makes her public appearance. Deepika Padukone prefers simple and trendy clothes during her public outings. Deepika Padukone stunned everyone in blue denim jeans and a white sleeveless t-shirt with a leather jacket. She carried an elegant smile and is a treat to watch. Deepika Padukone looked perfect in the click from an event in the past. The actress recently signed Prabhas’ upcoming movie in the direction of Nag Ashwin. She has a bunch of Bollywood projects ready which will roll once the actress joins the sets.

