RRR to be available on Pay-per-view Model

RRR had a dream run at the box-office all over the nation in all the languages of its release. Despite several new releases, RRR managed to stay decent and generated revenues. The theatrical run is expected to come to an end in a week. Zee Studios acquired the South Indian digital streaming rights of the film. The movie would be available for digital streaming on Zee Plex in all the South Indian languages from May 20th.

RRR will be available on pay-per-view basis and the film will not be available for free. At a later date, RRR will be available for free on Zee5. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is one of the costliest films made in Indian cinema. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic drama set before independence. DVV Entertainment bankrolled the film.