RRR wins the first battle, gets ‘Y’ category central security cover

Finally, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday has agreed to provide YSRCP ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha MP Raghurama Krishna Raju with central security protection.

The government has accorded ‘Y’ category security to the Lok Sabha MP.

On June 18, Raju had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that there is a threat to his life from his own party leaders. In the letter, he requested the speaker to provide him with a central forces security cover.

Under the ‘Y’ category VIPs are provided with 11 security personnel, including one or two commandos and two PSOs. Fewer than five VIPs are currently provided this security cover.

Raju had recently moved the Delhi High Court seeking central police protection apprehending threat to his life from his own party men.

Raju, through his counsel Adinarayana Rao, contended that his own party leaders were threatening him with physical attacks if he entered his Parliamentary constituency in Narasapuram.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Raju stated that he was sought central forces protection as his written complaints to the local police went in vain.

“I have received several threat calls from my own party leaders. The state police have turned a blind eye to the written complaints I had lodged with the local police. I have no faith and trust in the state police. I am frightened to go to my constituency without protection. Therefore, I sought the protection of the central armed forces,” he stated.

Earlier, Raju had met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum seeking central forces protection and explained to him in detail the current political environment in Andhra Pradesh.

Raju had also informed the President that his own party MLAs in Narasapuram constituency were staging protests by burning his effigies and that the party leaders were threatening that he would be burnt to death if he visited his constituency.

Raju had met also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and a host of central BJP leaders including Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy on the issue.

The YSRCP Lok Sabha MP had been publicly critical of the government’s policies the move to implement English medium in government schools.

He had raised the issue in Parliament seeking protection of Telugu language and Centre’s intervention in ensuring education in mother tongue in primary classes. He had also opposed TTD’s move to sell Sri Vari assets.

Taking a serious view of the MP’s criticism, the YSRCP leadership had issued a show-cause notice and later moved a disqualification petition against the Lok Sabha MP.

The show-cause notice was issued by Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy seeking disciplinary action against Raju for his alleged anti-party activities.

In his reply, Raju had questioned the legal sanctity of the show-cause notice stating that it was issued under the letterhead of YSR Congress when the party was registered as Yuvajana Sramika Congress Party with the Election Commission of India.