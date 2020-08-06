Bellamkonda Sreenivas ready with a strong lineup

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is an actor who takes up one project at a time. Though his films did not have a remarkable run at the box-office except Raakshasudu, the non-theatrical rights of his films are fetching out good deals because of which several producers are considering Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The actor is shooting for Alludu Adhurs which is in the last leg of shoot. The shoot will resume this year and Bellamkonda Sreenivas is keen to complete the film this year.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas recently gave his nod for Sudheer Varma for an action thriller and the script work is currently on cards. Ramesh Varma and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will work on the sequel for Raakshasudu and the project is expected to roll during the second half of next year. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also gave his nod for a debutant after he was impressed with the script. The film too is in discussion stages. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is gearing up with a strong lineup of projects for the next two years.