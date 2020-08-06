Radhe Shyam to be shot in Europe

Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga that features Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is set in the backdrop of Europe and the unit flew to Europe a couple of times to can some crucial episodes across the beautiful locations of Europe. With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the makers erected massive sets to complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam as it is not easy to fly to Europe. Prabhas wanted some of the episodes to be shot in Europe once the situations of coronavirus calm down.

He asked the makers not to compromise on the quality. A schedule of Radhe Shyam will be planned in Europe and it may commence during the end of this year. Some crucial episodes on Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be shot there. The makers are eyeing a summer 2021 release for the film and the date would be announced soon. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of Radhe Shyam and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers.