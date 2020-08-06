YCP MLA begins a Temple for CM Jagan for saving people

The YSRCP leaders are setting new records in their hurry to show their loyalty to CM Jaganmohan Reddy. They have begun construction of a temple for the Chief Minister at Rajampalem in Gopalapuram mandal in West Godavari district. Amid celebrations, the foundation stone was laid for the Jagan Temple by the ruling party’s Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the temple idea was taken up to cherish forever the untiring efforts being made by their Chief Minister to save the lives of people from Coronavirus threat. The MLA heaped praise on Jagan Reddy, saying that the CM was rescuing people from the impact of virus infections while, at the same time, taking all measures necessary for the development of the State. Such a balancing act could be possible only for a dedicated and committed leader like YS Jagan.

Interestingly, the YSRCP MLA made it sure that the foundation stone laying ceremony for Jagan Temple be taken up on Wednesday to coincide with the foundation ceremony for Ayodhya Ram Temple. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi laid the stone for Ayodhya Temple amid nationwide acclaim. MLA Venkat Rao said that it was a good fortune for him to begin Jagan Temple on the same day when Ram Temple works were begun at Ayodhya.