New troubles begin for SEC Ramesh Kumar, orders probe

Not all is well even after the Jaganmohan Reddy government reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner. New troubles began. To his utter disbelief, Ramesh Kumar found out that the door leading from his SEC chamber to his subordinate officers was closed down. What more, he found out that the door was shut down permanently just before he arrived to take over for the second time.

Obviously, there were enough signals that Ramesh Kumar would not be allowed to function smoothly. At the same time, there was no aggressive attack from the ruling YCP activists and admirers. This was indeed a relief to Ramesh Kumar. But still, the constant embarrassment remained a concern.

Not to take a lenient view, Ramesh Kumar immediately ordered a probe to find out who was responsible for the closure of the free passage between his chamber and the officers’ cabins. Some subordinates said that the changes in the office structure were made following advice from the Vaastu expert. However, Ramesh Kumar took a serious view of it since Vaastu was obviously used an excuse.