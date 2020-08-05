Courts, judges cannot pluck even Jagan hair: YSRCP MLC

The YSRCP leaders are continuing with their brazen attack on the judiciary, courts and judges despite the High Court issuing contempt notices to them.

On Wednesday, YSRCP MLC Pandula Ravindra Babu made disparaging remarks against the courts with impunity.

Reacting to TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s demand to dissolve the Assembly and seek re-election over the three capitals issue, Ravindra Babu said nobody can pluck the hair of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Whether Chandrababu Naidu, cases, courts or even judges cannot pluck the hair of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he remarked reflecting the utter contempt for courts and judges.

Pandula Ravindra Babu is not the first YSRCP leader to make such remarks undermining the judiciary or lowering the dignity of judges or courts. Earlier, the High Court had served notices on 94 people, including Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Moham, Gudivada Amarnath, senior journalists Kommeneni Srinivasa Rao and Prasad Reddy.

Bapatla YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh was served contempt notice for attributing motives to the judiciary stating that TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was managing even courts. “Chandrababu Naidu seems to know the High Court verdict 10 minutes in advance. Chandrababu’s call list should be examined to verify if he is involved in the judgement process.”

The High Court also served notice on former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan who had found fault with the High Court directive to the CBI to probe the police highhandedness against Dr Sudhakar Rao.

The YSRCP leaders have been openly critical of the court verdicts and attributing motives to the judges. The High Court also took cognizance making unsavory remarks on social media posts against the judiciary.

However, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy openly declared that he is the in-charge of the social media wing of the YSRCP. He came in full support of its social media employees stating that the state government will go out of its way to defend them.