Color Photo Teaser: All about Love and Friendship

Color Photo is one small film that is making its impact with an interesting teaser that is out today. The teaser is packed with fun, emotions and the film is high on love, friendship. Suhas and Chandini Chowdary played the lead roles in this village-based romantic drama. Sandeep Raj is the director and Sunil plays the lead villain and he plays a cop. Suhas and Chandini look natural in their roles and the attempt looks realistic.

Color Photo teaser is well balanced with entertainment, romance and it is tipped with an emotional drama. Sunil makes an impact as a baddie and Kaala Bhairava’s background score should be specially mentioned. On the whole, the teaser of Color Photo leaves a good impact and one would wait for the film’s release. Viva Harsha’s comic timing sounds good. The film releases next year and an official release date will be out soon.