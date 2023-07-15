Sai Dharam Tej lands into a Controversy

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej landed in trouble after he was spotted performing harathi to Subramanya Swami in Sri Kalahasthi temple. No one rather the temple priests are allowed to give harathi in the Srikalahasthi temple. Sai Dharam Tej performing the ritual has turned out to be controversial. Devotees are questioning the temple organizers for allowing the hero.

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej starrer BRO is heading towards release. Before starting his promotions, Tej visited the temple and this has now created a controversy. BRO is an official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham and it is directed by Samuthirakani. BRO release is scheduled for 28th July, starring Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Warrier.