Vijay to set up Night Study Centers

Thalapathy Vijay is setting up his base for political exposure. Vijay is reportedly planning a state-wide padayatra before entering into politics. The latest information is that he is in plans to set up night study centres in the state in all regions by picking up launching centres in the Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam will be launched today in all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Students will be provided with notebooks, pens and pencils after the launch under the name of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu K Kamaraj. Recently Vijay met students who topped in 10th and 12th. All these plans are clear that he is focused to be the future CM and focusing on future voters. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film is aimed for Dasara 2023 release.