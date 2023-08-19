Sai Dharam Tej puts his next on Hold?

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej had two releases this year: Virupaksha and BRO. The actor has couple of films lined up and he is on a break. He is yet to commence the shoot of his upcoming projects. Sai Dharam Tej signed a comic entertainer to be directed by a debutant Jayanth. The film was launched in a grand manner long ago. As per the ongoing reports, Sai Dharam Tej has kept the film on hold and it is getting delayed. Reports say that the project is not shelved.

BVSN Prasad is the producer of this untitled film. Sai Dharam Tej is in plans to take a break for six months. He also signed a commercial entertainer that will be directed by Sampath Nandi. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this untitled film. For now, Sai Dharam Tej has kept his film with Jayanth on hold.